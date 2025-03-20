Gujarat Budget 2025: Smartphone subsidy scheme for farmers gets financial boost

Gandhinagar : During the Budget discussion in the Gujarat Assembly, State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said on Thursday that under the Smartphone Subsidy Scheme for farmers, Rs 65.62 crore has been disbursed to 1,532 farmers in Sabarkantha district over the last two years, as of December 31, 2024.

Considering the growing number of applications, the 2025-26 state Budget includes additional provisions to extend the scheme's benefits to more farmers across the state.

Minister Patel emphasised that the initiative, launched in 2021-22, aims to equip farmers with essential digital tools.

With access to smartphones, farmers can receive real-time updates on weather conditions, rainfall forecasts, potential crop diseases, modern farming techniques, pest control measures, and online application procedures for agricultural schemes and financial assistance, he said.

"Under this scheme, the Gujarat government covers 40 per cent of the cost of a smartphone or Rs 6,000, whichever is lower. This financial aid ensures that farmers can invest in technology without incurring a heavy financial burden," the Minister added.

Highlighting the scheme's impact, Minister Patel said that as of December 31, 2024, 2,665 applicants in Mehsana district have collectively received Rs 12.5 crore in subsidies, while 541 farmers in Narmada district have been granted Rs 2.33 crore in assistance.

"These figures, presented in a written response, showcase the state's commitment to empowering its agricultural community through digital inclusion," he added.

With an increased Budget allocation in 2025-26, the Gujarat government aims to expand the reach of the Smartphone Subsidy Scheme, ensuring that more farmers benefit from modern technology to enhance productivity and efficiency in the agricultural sector, the Minister said.

Gujarat has a vast agricultural sector, with nearly 52 lakh (5.2 million) farmers engaged in farming activities across the state, he added.

The state has a total cultivable land area of around 10 million hectares, with major crops including cotton, groundnut, wheat, rice, and various pulses, the Minister said.

Gujarat is also one of India's leading producers of milk, contributing significantly through the Amul cooperative network, he added.

The government has been actively supporting farmers through various schemes, including the Smartphone Subsidy Scheme, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and irrigation support programs, the Minister said.

Over the past five years, the state has provided financial assistance to more than 15 lakh (1.5 million) farmers for purchasing agricultural equipment, seeds, and fertilisers, he added.

Additionally, Gujarat has made significant strides in organic farming and water conservation initiatives, ensuring long-term sustainability in the agricultural sector, the Minister said.