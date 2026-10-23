Gujarat farmers sell 3.2 crore quintals of produce worth Rs 12,740 crore through 'eNAM'

Gandhinagar: More than 3.20 crore quintals of agricultural produce worth Rs 12,740.60 crore was sold through the National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform in Gujarat, with nearly 8.70 lakh farmers registered on the online trading system, officials said on Friday.

The platform, launched by the Union government in 2016, connects agricultural produce markets regulated by Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) through a unified online marketplace.

It is intended to widen farmers’ access to buyers, improve price discovery and facilitate transparent transactions and direct payments.

Gujarat has 8,87,865 registered stakeholders on the platform, including 8,69,922 farmers, 10,291 traders, 7,191 commission agents and 461 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). A total of 144 mandis in the state are registered with eNAM.

The platform is managed by the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) under the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

It facilitates online trading through quality-based auctions and enables farmers to access market prices based on supply and demand, reducing information gaps between sellers and buyers.

Farmers in Gujarat have reported higher returns from selling their produce through the platform.

Parbatbhai Patat, a farmer associated with the Una Market Committee, has been selling groundnuts through eNAM for the past year.

He said the process was faster than trading in traditional local markets and earned him an additional Rs 200 to Rs 500 per sale, increasing his overall income by around 5-7 per cent.

“The process is much faster, and we receive excellent prices,” he said, adding that direct bank payments had made transactions simpler and more convenient.

Haresh Ghodasara, associated with the Upleta Market Committee, has used eNAM for five years to sell cotton, groundnuts and wheat. He said the platform had helped increase his income by 15-20 per cent compared with local markets.

“Selling agricultural produce online through eNAM has been a game-changer. By directly connecting with traders, we save on commissions, and payments are deposited directly into our accounts. The platform enables us to earn 15-20 per cent more compared to local markets,” he said.

Recalling his financial circumstances two decades ago, Ghodasara said: “Two decades ago, I had nothing. Today, because of the financial advantages of eNAM, I prefer selling my produce online.”

The platform seeks to make agricultural marketing more transparent by allowing farmers to reach a wider pool of buyers and obtain prices based on the quality of their produce.

Its online payment mechanism also enables proceeds to be transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts.

Gujarat’s participation in eNAM comes amid efforts to use digital systems to improve agricultural marketing and connect farmers with markets beyond their immediate trading areas.

The state government has been implementing the platform under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.



