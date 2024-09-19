Gujarat govt unveils Surat economic region plan, to create 3.4 million jobs by 2047

Surat: The Gujarat government on Thursday unveiled the Economic Development Plan for the Surat region in Surat, positioning it as a key driver in Gujarat's growth strategies.

The plan aims to propel Gujarat's economy to $3.5 trillion by 2047 and create 3.4 million new jobs, aligning with the national goal of making India a $30 trillion economy by 2047, according to official data.

While unveiling the plan, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised its significance beyond a simple document, calling it a commitment that will transform the economic landscape of six districts: Surat, Navsari, Bharuch, Dang, Tapi, and Valsad.

“The future development master plan is not just a document but a commitment that can bring significant transformation. It highlights development potential in sectors such as sustainable agriculture, real estate, tourism, IT, and logistics,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that Gujarat is poised to contribute significantly to India's goal of becoming a $30 trillion economy, emphasising that the plan will provide a boost to Gujarat's development model.

Union Water Resources Minister C.R. Patil also expressed confidence in the plan, saying, "The Union government has recognised the capabilities of Surat's traders and industrialists by preparing an economic master plan that instils confidence in the people of Surat."

The plan, developed under the leadership of NITI Aayog, focuses on economic, social, industrial, and infrastructural development. It includes various development-oriented benchmarks such as road connectivity, education, and healthcare.

NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subramanyam highlighted the unique economic opportunities in Surat and surrounding districts, stating, "Surat has the full capacity for balanced development. This plan took a year of continuous effort and brainstorming between NITI Aayog, the Gujarat government, and local administration."

The project aligns with the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 and aims to create growth hubs in Surat, Varanasi, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam. As part of the 'Surat Economic Region,' this plan seeks to make Surat a globally competitive city, attracting international companies and taking local businesses to global levels.

The Chief Minister said that Surat’s development would boost the state and significantly contribute to national growth. He mentioned that the manufacturing sector's contribution to Gujarat's GDP is 36 per cent, while Surat's share stands at an impressive 55 per cent.

"Following the Prime Minister's vision of 'Developed India, we are committed to achieving the 'Developed Gujarat @ 2047' goal ahead of time," the Chief Minister said.

The event also saw the participation of state ministers, MPs, and officials from NITI Aayog and the Gujarat government.

As part of the long-term development strategy, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for holistic development in Surat and across North Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Central Gujarat.