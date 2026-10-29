Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar to get rainforest showcasing flora from Western Ghats, Himalayas

Gandhinagar: A 220-metre-long glass-deck skywalk will be the main attraction at a new rainforest developed across 47,000 square metres at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district, offering visitors a chance to explore evergreen vegetation from different parts of India at one location.

The Rs 9.49-crore project, located near the new Gora Bridge and close to the Vagadiya Checkpost, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit on October 30-31.

The rainforest has been designed to showcase plant species native to the evergreen forests of the Western Ghats, the Himalayas and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

It will also introduce visitors to forest ecology, biodiversity and conservation through its landscape and educational facilities.

The glass-deck skywalk is expected to offer views of the surrounding greenery as visitors walk above the landscaped area. Other features include a waterfall between five and eight metres high, a circular pond and connecting bridges.

The entrance gate, measuring 20 feet in height and 40 feet in width, has been built using natural stone.

Walking trails made from Narmada stone, along with traditional brick-and-lime elements, rows of trees and landscaping designed to represent different layers of a rainforest, form part of the project.

An information centre will provide material on rainforest ecology, biodiversity and forest conservation through maps, illustrations, displays and QR codes.

The facility is intended to help visitors understand the importance of forest ecosystems and the need to conserve them.

The site will also have a dedicated children's play area with a rock-climbing wall, slides of different heights, swings and tree balconies connected by stairways.

The project is aimed at expanding the range of attractions at Ekta Nagar, which is home to the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue.

The rainforest is expected to promote eco-tourism and support local economic activity while providing opportunities for students, researchers and nature enthusiasts to study biodiversity and the environment.

By bringing vegetation from different regions of the country together in one location, the facility is also intended to encourage environmental awareness and responsible tourism.



