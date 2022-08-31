  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Gunfight breaks out at Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Gunfight breaks out at Jammu and Kashmirs Sopore
x

Gunfight breaks out at Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Srinagar: An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Bomai area of Sopore. Security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. As they cordoned it off, the hiding terrorists started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

On Tuesday three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter at Nagbal area in Shopian district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X