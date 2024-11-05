Gurugram: 11 projects of GMDA worth Rs 249.77 crores approved

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while chairing a high-powered purchase committee meeting approved purchases and contracts worth Rs 249.77 crores of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday.

Eleven infrastructure development projects of the Authority were approved for allotment to the qualifying agency. Due to robust negotiations with various bidders pitching for these projects, the government was able to further save Rs 7.96 crores.

The projects approved have been designed to further uplift the road infrastructure, enhance connectivity, improve public transport services, facilitate safe pedestrian movement and also support equitable distribution of water supply in the city.

The works for the special repair of 64 km master sector dividing roads and 17.2 Km service roads in Gurugram, worth Rs 166 crore, were given the approval for allotment. These include:

Development of Master road dividing sectors 84/88, 85/89, 86/90 and 87/90, Gurugram.

Strengthening and repair of service roads along master roads from sector 58 to 67, Gurugram.

Repair of master roads dividing Sector 23/23A, sector 18/19, Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria, sector 15 part 1 and 2, New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, Civil Lines Road, sector 9/9A, Krishna Chowk to Rezangla Chowk, sector 5/6, sector 22/23, sector 7/8, and sector 21/22, 30/31, 33/34, 57 part I and II, 49/50, 69/70, 70/75, 70/70A, 25/28 and 24/26,

Repair of master road dividing sector 81/81A to 86/87, 90/91, 82/85 to 83/84, 87 open space to 81/86 and repair of master road dividing sector 90/93, 92/95, 91/92, 92/95 open space and outer 91 open space, Gurugram.

The development authority is actively working towards accelerating public transport services in the city and further strengthening the Gurugaman city bus network, for the benefit of the public at large.

Three projects of GMDA worth Rs 50.77 crores were approved for allotment to facilitate the development of additional Bus Depot and Bus Que Shelters in Gurugram to cater to the increasing demand for public transport services of the citizens in the future and to make the city equipped with adequate infrastructure to provide seamless public transport services in all parts of Gurugram.

The works which will be taken up by the Mobility Division of GMDA include the Development of a Bus Depot for e-Buses at Sector-48, Gurugram, the Development of additional 154 Bus Que Shelters in the GMDA area from the Southern Peripheral Road to the Northern Peripheral Road, Sector 68-95, Gurugram and along with Dwarka Expressway, Sector 99-115, Gurugram.

Additionally, to facilitate safe pedestrian movement, the work for construction of Foot Over Bridges (FOB) was also approved for allotment wherein GMDA will develop four Foot Over Bridges in the city at a cost of Rs 16 Crore.

The FOBs will be constructed in Sector 14 market, near Raheja Mall on Sohna Road, at CD Chowk on Sohna Road and on Sheetla Mata Road wherein the heavy volume of pedestrians has been identified.

Similarly, a key project approved for allotment includes the Supply, Installation, Integration and Commissioning of Centralized Integrated Water Management System (CIWMS) on the 1300 mm master water supply pipeline of GMDA from WTP Basai to Boosting Station Sector 16 and further to Sectors 17,18,19,24,25,25A,26,26A,27,28,29,30,32,39,43,45.

This project which will be executed by the Smart City division of GMDA at a cost of Rs 16.40 Crore will help ensure equitable distribution of potable water till the last UGT in the pipeline, help teams digitally monitor water supply consumption on a real-time basis as well as reduce non-revenue water by identifying illegal connections made on the pipeline.