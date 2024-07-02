Gurugram: 14 officials appointed to deal with waterlogging

Gurugram: To deal with waterlogging during the monsoons, the district administration has appointed 14 officers and an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) as a nodal officer to ensure early draining out water in case of flooding at 112 locations.



An intense spell of rain turned Gurugram's key roads, sectors and colonies into a river on Sunda.

In some areas, even on the expressway Pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water.

As per the data from the district administration Gurugram City had recorded 71mm of rain between 6.00 am and 8.00 pm on Sunday. The data also showed that Wazirabad saw the maximum rainfall (149mm), Badshahpur 103 mm, Sohna 82 mm, Kadipur 61mm and Harsaru 61.

Waterlogging was reported at several key junctions, including Sector-30, 31, 40, 15, Police line, Near Gurugram MLA office, Bus Stand Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Narsinghpur service road, Hero Honda Chowk, Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sohna Road and Subhash Chowk, which resulted in heavy water logging and traffic snarls.

Internal sectors and colonies such as sectors 10, 9 10A, 29, 39, 47, Palam Vihar and Greenwood City also had flooded streets with rainwater entering some of the houses.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the irrigation department had decided to install more high-power pumps at waterlogging points along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, including at Narsinghpur.

However, these steps have failed to resolve the waterlogging problem at several locations, which have emerged as the biggest choke points on the Expressway whenever it rains.