Gurugram: 7 held for attacking, injuring man over property dispute
Gurugram: Seven people, suspected of attacking and seriously injuring a man over a property dispute, have been arrested in Gurugram, police said.
The suspects were allegedly sent by an accused Sonu, a resident of Rohtak who had developed enmity with the complainant over a property located in Gurugram's South City Phase-1.
The remaining suspects have been identified as Akash, Banti, Rohit, Rahul, and Monu -- all residents of Bhiwani district in Haryana -- and Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Old DLF, Sector-14 Gurugram.
According to the police, the incident took place when the complainant Pratul Kumar Jain was on an evening walk near his house in Sector 14 on Saturday.
During this seven suspects, with sticks, attacked the victim who suffered fractures. The accused threatened him with dire consequences, the complainant told the police.
"Based on a complaint, seven suspects have been arrested. A property dispute between the complainant and one of the accused is said to be the reason behind the incident. A car and two sticks have been recovered from the possession of the accused," said Assistant Sub Inspector, Sonika Chahar, the investigation officer of the case.