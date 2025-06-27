Guv releases 7th edition of Human Resource Management

Bhubaneswar: The 7th edition of the acclaimed book, Human Resource Management, by Prof Biswajeet Pattanayak, was released by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan here on Wednesday. The Governor praised the book for its integration of indigenous models and global practices, calling it “a significant contribution to HR education” that is poised to shape future generations of business and management professionals.

Prof Biswajeet Pattanayak is a renowned academician, management thinker and institution builder, widely known for his pioneering work in the field of Human Resource Management and Organisational Behaviour in India. He is currently the Founder and President of ASBM University, Bhubaneswar, and formerly served as a Professor of IIM Lucknow and IIM Indore. He has authored over 20 books and more than 100 research publications in reputed national and international journals. This newly released edition of Human Resource Management features comprehensive updates reflecting the latest trends in digital HR, remote work and employee engagement.

Prof Pattanayak emphasised the need to blend traditional wisdom with modern managerial practices, especially in a diverse and dynamic business environment. “This book is not just for students but also for HR professionals and leaders aiming to create inclusive, ethical and high-performance organisations,” he said.