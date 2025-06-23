 H-1B Visas Cancelled for 3 Indian Workers at Abu Dhabi Airport

Three Indian workers had their H-1B visas cancelled at Abu Dhabi airport. They could not enter the United States and were sent back to India.

This happened because they stayed in India longer than allowed. One stayed for almost three months, and the others stayed more than three months.

Even though they showed proof of emergencies and letters from their companies, their visas were still cancelled. The rules say H-1B workers should not stay outside the US for more than 60 days without permission.

An H-1B visa lets people work in the US in special jobs like engineering and IT. The visa is given by the US government with help from the worker’s employer.

People on social media said that it is important to follow the rules about how long you can stay outside the US. If you break the rules, your visa can be cancelled and you can be sent back.