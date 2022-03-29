HAL takes novel initiative

Koraput: The first-ever artificial turf football ground of Odisha was inaugurated by Sradhanjali Samantray, head coach, Odisha State Women's Football Team and Indian national women's football team former captain at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Koraput division, Sunabeda.

The ground has been established in the sports training centre which HAL Koraput division runs in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India. It has been prepared at a cost of around Rs 2.65 crore.

The centre at HAL is a complete residential facility where training in archery, football and athletics is being provided. All expenses are borne by HAL under CSR. The centre has 52 trainees. It was established in 2010 to promote popular sports of archery and football in the backward region of Koraput. After the inauguration, Samantray expressed happiness and appreciated HAL for taking a novel initiative to promote talent by providing world-class facility in remote Sunabeda.

HAL Executive Director Promod Kumar, GM Rama Prasad Chakraborty (engine division) and others of the district administration participated.