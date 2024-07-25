Harbhajan Singh met Sunita Kejriwal to discuss Punjab issues

New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh, a former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at her residence. He met her and enquired about Arvind Kejriwal's well-being and also discussed Punjab issues. He assured her that he always stands with Arvind Kejriwal and his policies and party.

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh came to participate in the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. He said, "In the last three days, I have given notice for question hour, but I did not get a chance to speak. My issue is the expansion of Amritsar airport. Since there is no direct flight from Amritsar to America or Canada, the people of Punjab have to come to Delhi first. If that terminal is expanded and more flights are started from there, it will be very convenient for the people of Punjab."