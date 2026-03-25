Harish leaves us after 1st passive euthanasia is allowed

Harish Rana, the first person in India to be allowed passive euthanasia, passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS-Delhi after more than 13 years in a coma, officials said. The 31-year-old, who has been in a coma since 2013, was shifted from his Ghaziabad home to the palliative care unit at Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 14. "Harish Rana passed away at 4:10 pm on March 24 at AIIMS, Delhi. He was under the care of a dedicated team of doctors and was admitted to the Palliative Oncology Unit (IRCH), led by Dr Seema Mishra, HoD, Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine.

On March 11, the Supreme Court in a landmark judgment allowed passive euthanasia for Harish, who was a BTech student at Panjab University who fell from a fourth-floor balcony in 2013 and suffered severe head injuries. He had been in a coma since, with artificial nutrition support and occasional oxygen support. Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or the treatment necessary to keep him alive.

Harish's nutritional support was gradually withdrawn after he was admitted to the hospital, sources said on Tuesday. After his death, his family is learnt to have donated his corneas and heart valves, which were retrieved by the hospital. Harish's family had said after the apex court judgment that withdrawal of artificial life support would not bring any personal benefit to the family, but in the larger public interest, the decision could help others facing similar situations.

His father, Ashok Rana, had said passive euthanasia would restore Harish's dignity after years of irreversible suffering. Pinki Virani, a journalist and activist who filed a petition for euthanasia to Aruna Shanbaug in 2011, thanked the doctors and nurses at AIIMS for "compassionately applying passive euthanasia", and urged that one should let their family members know "if they would want to exercise this right for themselves".