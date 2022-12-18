Haryana becoming a hub for foreign investors

Chandigarh: Haryana, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal has brought about a big transformation in the industrial sector. In the last 8 years, more than 1. 59 lakh industrial units have been set up in the State with an investment of Rs 18,422 crore and at the same time direct and indirect employment has been provided to lakhs of people in the state.

Not only this, but the Manohar Lal-led government has also accelerated the exercise of developing many new industrial cities along with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway with a special focus on developing road, rail, and air infrastructure.

Geographically, Haryana has been the first choice of investors from India and abroad. After Kundli-Manesar-Palwal(KMP) Expressway, the construction work of the Palwal-Sonipat double line Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor at a cost of Rs 5,618 crore has started and now because of the investor-friendly policies of the Manohar Lal led Government, traders from Delhi are also eager to shift their business base to Haryana.

In the last 8 years, the Chief Minister has made sure to turn the wheel of Haryana's development at a fast pace. The State has not only emerged as the leading state of the country in terms of development but has also become a role model for many states. To encourage economic development and increase livelihood opportunities, the government has implemented the new Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy 2020, with a target of creating 5 lakh new employment opportunities and investment of Rs 1 lakh crore and exports of Rs 2 lakh crore. Apart from this, sectoral policies were also formulated for important sectors like warehousing and logistics, textile, pharmaceuticals and agriculture and food processing.

Due to the efforts of the Chief Minister, on one hand, entrepreneurs are not only getting a favourable environment in Haryana, but the State has also become the first choice of businessmen because of the availability of facilities related to business under one roof.