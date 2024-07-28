Haryana CM greets shooter Manu Bhaker for historic bronze

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday extended congratulations to shooter Manu Bhaker for winning a historic bronze in the 10-m air pistol event in the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming India's first woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

In a message, the Chief Minister lauded Manu Bhaker, 22, for her remarkable performance and historical achievement, which has brought pride to Haryana and the entire nation.

Responding to Manu Bhaker's achievement, her grandmother told the media: "I bless her. She has done a great job. We will all welcome her and I will prepare special food for her."

Praising her dedication, hard work, and the perseverance that led to this prestigious accomplishment on the global stage, the Chief Minister said: "Manu Bhaker's success is a testament to her extraordinary talent and relentless effort. She has not only made Haryana proud but also set an inspiring example for aspiring athletes across the country."

"We are confident that our players will continue to excel and bring more laurels to the state and the country," he said in a statement.

Manu Bhaker hails from Haryana's Jhajjar. The state is renowned for its sporting prowess.

The Chief Minister also congratulated all athletes from Haryana participating in the ongoing Paris Olympics. He expressed his optimism that these athletes will continue to perform exceptionally well and secure more medals for India.

"Our government has implemented numerous initiatives and policies to support and nurture the sporting talent in Haryana. We are dedicated to providing our athletes with the best facilities, training, and support to help them achieve their full potential," he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government's resolve to create a robust sports infrastructure and promote a culture of sportsmanship and excellence in Haryana.

"We believe in empowering our athletes and are committed to their holistic development, ensuring they receive all the necessary resources to compete at the highest levels," he added.