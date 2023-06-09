Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar launches clean, safe water action plan

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday took another step towards ensuring access to clean and safe water with the launching of biennial Integrated Water Resources Action Plan (2023-25).

"The plan aims to meet the twin challenges of water depletion and water logging. I am confident that the action plan will serve as a roadmap to achieve the targets of water saving and water management in the state," Khattar said at the launch ceremony.

He said the state's water availability is 20,93,598 crore litres, against the demand of 34,96,276 crore litres, making a shortfall of 14 lakh crore litres.

"All water-related departments have come forward and taken the ownership to conserve water through various demand and supply side interventions, which would save around 6.97 lakh crore litres (49.7 per cent) of water in the next two years," he said.

The Chief Minister said the maximum amount of water is used in agriculture and horticulture sector, which are 86 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Continuous efforts are needed to reduce water consumption by adopting water conservation methods.

The Chief Minister said the Agriculture Department has included various measures in the action plan.

According to the plan, 3.14 lakh acres of area will be covered under crop diversification, which will save 1.05 lakh crore litres (7.6 per cent) water.

The direct seeding of paddy will be done in 4.75 lakh acres and will save 1.18 lakh crore liters (8.4 per cent) and 27.53 lakh acresA will be brought under conservation tillage to save 0.51 lakh crore liters (3.7 per cent).

Further 0.47 lakh crore liters (3.4 per cent) water will be saved by using high varieties in 3.49 lakh acres, 0.35 lakh crore liters (2.5 per cent) will be saved by using green manure in 9.73 lakh acres and 0.27 lakh crore litres will be saved by covering 0.43 lakh acres under natural farming.

While highlighting the importance of the substantial use of natural resources, the Chief Minister became emotional with saying: "We launched Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign to save our daughters. Now mother nature is calling us to save her. Therefore I urge everyone to use natural resources substantially and not exploit them."

The Chief Minister said "three Rs" -- reduce, recycle and reuse -- should be the focus as "we move towards water management and conservation".

"We are taking new innovative like 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat' for crop diversification. I thank the farmers of my state who have adopted this scheme on 1.5 lakh acres of land. The farmers are also moving towards the direct seeded rice method," he said.

He said at present 250 cusec water is being given to Delhi as per the Supreme Court orders.

"In the coming times, the water need is certainly going to increase, hence dedicated efforts are being made to ensure that proper management of water with optimum use, recycle and reuse is done."

The Chief Minister described the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal a pivotal issue for Haryana and Punjab.

"We are hopeful that this issue will soon be resolved. The construction of SYL is not in our hands," he added.

The Chief Minister said three dams -- Renuka, Lakwar and Kishau -- are being built so as to ensure regulation of water. "With the construction of these dams, the water needs of the state would certainly be addressed."

He said plans are also being made to explore the utilisation of small sources of water.

"Dams will be constructed and plans will be formulated to ensure how this water can be utilised for local use. Work is being done on nine dams and the work on the Adi badri dam is completed," Khattar added.