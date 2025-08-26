Haryana CM rides bicycle to reach Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday set an example by riding a bicycle from the MLA Hostel to the Vidhan Sabha here to attend the Legislative Assembly session.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, members of the Cabinet, and several MLAs also joined the Chief Minister.

The initiative was aimed at promoting drug-free living and environmental protection.

"Exercise keeps a person active. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the 'Fit India, Healthy India' movement. When we do yoga and exercise, we remain healthy," an official statement, quoting the Chief Minister, said.

Appealing to the youth to stay away from drugs, the Chief Minister said the youth "are the biggest asset of our country, but drugs destroy this precious asset".

He said drugs "harm a person's health, family, and society, and gradually push him/her towards poverty and disease".

He said cyclothons and marathons are being organised continuously in the state so that the youth become aware.

He added that a large number of young people are participating in these campaigns and taking a pledge to build a drug-free and healthy Haryana.

Later speaking in the House, CM Saini said the government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of poor families.

Refuting the misleading claims of the opposition regarding the below poverty line (BPL) cards, he said the government has made the process more transparent and simpler.

The Chief Minister said that when the Opposition raised objections over BPL cards not being issued to poor families, the government opened the portal for automatic verification.

"Through this portal, any family can submit their income details themselves, ensuring timely access to schemes and benefits linked to BPL cards," the chief minister said.

He clarified that the income details for BPL cards are automatically linked with the portal.

"The officers concerned verify the data, and if a family's income is found to be higher than the eligibility limit, the card is automatically cancelled. The objective of this system is to ensure transparency and guarantee that benefits reach only the genuinely eligible families," he explained.

Paying tributes to former Chief Minister Chaudhary Bansi Lal on his birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said Bansi Lal served as the Chief Minister four times, leading the state for over 11 years.

During his tenure, Bansi Lal spearheaded Haryana's all-round development, which is why he is regarded as the architect and 'Vikas Purush' of the state, CM Saini said.

He informed the House that Bansi Lal was elected to the Legislative Assembly seven times, served as a Member of the Lok Sabha three times, and was a Member of the Rajya Sabha twice.

At the Centre, Bansi Lal demonstrated exceptional leadership while handling key ministries such as Defence, Transport, and Railways.



