Haryana Congress MLAs stage walkout demanding minister’s resignation

Highlights
Congress legislators led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday staged a walkout from the Haryana Assembly, demanding the resignation of minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement of a woman coach.
The women legislators of the Congress raised slogans against the government.
Speaker Gian Chand Gupta informed the Opposition that the matter could not be discussed as it is sub-judice. This agitated them and they staged a walkout.
Gupta said Sandeep Singh is yet to be held guilty.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that the Opposition couldn’t compel them to make the minister resign.
