Haryana DGP congratulates Indian Tent Pegging team on qualifying for World Cup

Chandigarh: Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal extended his heartfelt congratulations to the players of the Indian Tent Pegging team who have brought pride to the nation by delivering an outstanding performance and qualifying for the 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup.

The remarkable achievement was secured during the World Cup Qualifying Championship held in Aqaba, Jordan, where Indian players showcased exceptional skill, courage, and remarkable coordination.

Among the participants, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jitender Singh of Haryana Police delivered an excellent performance in the tent pegging competition, raising the pride of both the nation and the state police on the international stage.

The DGP stated that the Indian team has elevated the country’s prestige to new heights on the global platform.

He said the discipline, dedication, and hard work of the players serve as an inspiration for the younger generation.

He said ASI Jitender Singh, through his disciplined training, precise technique, and indomitable courage, demonstrated outstanding talent on the international stage. His achievement is a matter of pride for Haryana Police and an inspiring example of the department’s commitment, efficiency, and sporting spirit.

The DGP also congratulated Brigadier (retired) Sandeep Singh Kashyap, Consultant K-9 and Mounted Police, stating that his guidance, training, and strategic support significantly strengthened the team’s preparation.

He expressed confidence that the Indian team will continue to perform excellently in the upcoming World Cup and bring further glory to the nation by writing new chapters of achievement in sports.

In the competition, the Indian team secured third position overall and won the bronze medal. On the first day, in the Lance events, the team secured second position and won the silver medal, while on the second day in Sword events, they claimed the gold medal with a top performance.

On the third day, in the Rings events, the team once again secured third position and won the bronze medal.

In individual events, player Dhanraj Sirsat won the bronze medal in the Lance event and the silver medal in the Sword event, proving his exceptional talent.

Team members Dhanraj Sirsat, Jitender Singh, Sandeep Singh and L.D. Bonge Ganesh Baliram displayed indomitable courage, swift speed, and precise control, making the competition truly thrilling.

The President of the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF), Mohammad Issa Al Fairouz, congratulated the Indian team and said the team demonstrated remarkable capability by delivering an impressive performance in a world-class competition.

He praised the discipline, technical excellence, and consistent progress of the Indian players, calling it evidence of the strong development of tent pegging in India.

DGP Singhal said this success is not only a symbol of the continuous development and strong structure of tent pegging in India but also reflects that Indian players are fully capable of facing any challenge at the global level.



