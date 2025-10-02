Haryana govt gives relief to flood-hit farmers

In a relief to flood-hit farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced the postponement of crop loan repayment and electricity bill payments for tubewell connections in the state.

Addressing the media here, Saini said the recent heavy rains and flooding caused extensive damage to crops, adding, “The Haryana government stands firmly by the flood-hit people.”

He informed that through the e-Kshatipurti portal, the government on Wednesday transferred the compensation amount of over Rs 4.72 crore into the accounts of 2,386 people whose houses got damaged, and livestock had perished.

He said the compensation amount included Rs 4.67 crore for damage to houses and Rs 4.21 lakh for cattle loss.

The Chief Minister said 5.37 lakh farmers in 6,397 villages have registered themselves with the e-Kshatipurti portal for crop damage.

He further informed that the state government would provide compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers after verification is complete.

“Before Diwali, the affected farmers will get compensation for crop damage,” said Saini, who was accompanied by other ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Arvind Sharma and Krishan Kumar Bedi.

Saini said the recent heavy rains and flooding had severely impacted many districts of Haryana, resulting in significant losses to crops, livestock, and property.

Announcing relief for affected farmers, Saini said his government has decided to defer the electricity bill payments for tubewell connections in the state till December 2025.

Those who were supposed to pay their bills by July 2025 could pay the same by January 2026 without any surcharge, he further said. It will provide relief to 7.10 lakh farmers, he said.

Saini further said his government has also decided to postpone the repayment of Kharif crop loans taken from cooperative societies. Announcing the relief on crop loans, Saini said in villages where more than 50 per cent of crops have been damaged, and where indebted farmers have suffered crop losses of 33 per cent or more, the recovery of Kharif season crop loans taken from cooperative societies has been deferred.

Such farmers will also be provided fresh crop loans for the upcoming Rabi season. This decision will benefit nearly 3 lakh farmers.