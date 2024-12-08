Haryana minister attends 'Samadhan Camp'; listens to problems of over 25 residential societies

Gurugram: Haryana's Industries, Commerce and Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Sunday attended a 'Samadhan Camp' here during which he listened to the problems of more than 25 residential societies which are located in the area under the Manesar civic body -- the Municipal Corporation of Manesar.

The camp was organised at Emaar Palm Garden in Sector 83, E-Block in Sector 82, Club Park Vatika India Next and DLF New Town Heights in Sector 90, Gurugram.

During the hearing, the Minister gave the necessary instructions to the concerned officials.

Rao Narbir Singh, while hearing a complaint about illegal meat shops running in the Manesar area, directed the police and civic body officials that both the departments should jointly run a campaign and take strict action against such people.

He said that in this entire campaign, the police should also ensure that there is no encroachment on any government land.

Singh said that keeping in mind the demand for a crematorium for the residential societies under the areas of Manesar civic body, the corporation has identified a place in Sector 88. Work will start on the ground in the coming few days.

"Whatever development work is going on in the Badshahpur area in the last five years will be completed as soon as possible with new energy," he said.

During the hearing, he also emphasised increasing participation in elections in societies.

He said that low voting in residential societies is not a good sign in any way.

He said that all of you are aware citizens, so do vote during elections so that our strong democratic system continues to get support.

During this, all the major societies welcomed the initiative of Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh to not use polythene and assured him that they would soon take action in this direction and work towards a complete ban on the use of polythene in societies and participate in this noble work.

The minister said that the voters have given the BJP government a chance to serve them for the third time in Haryana with great faith. The demands of the people of this constituency will be fulfilled within the stipulated time frame.

During the camp, the Minister heard the complaints of all the societies present regarding electricity, encroachment, beautification of main roads and green belts, renovation of roads, drainage and sewer lines, cleanliness system and increase in health services in the area and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials.