Yamuna Pathak takes hunger strike against temple land encroachments, demands govt. to act

In a significant development for the preservation of heritage and spirituality and restoration of the temple land afrim encroachments, Yamuna Pathak, the national women's president of Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad has taken up the indefinite hunger strike in demand to the government to act on the encroachments of Misri Ganj Gopala Krishna Swamy Temple lands in Old City of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion on Saturday, Yamuna Pathak has come hard at the government for ignoring their request highlighting the encroachments of temple lands and demanded that she would intensify the protest. She questioned why the government is not responding despite providing the documents of the lands that belonging to the Hindu temples. She questioned how the lands were occupied and door numbers were issued to the houses constructed on the encroached lands Yamuna Pathak further said that it is undemocratic and opined that there is no law in Old City. She demanded the government to restore the lands of the temple.

Yamuna Pathak further stated that it is not good for the people and government if the action not taken against the encroachment of the lands. She said she will continue her hunger strike untill the government responds.

Earlier, under Pathak's leadership, a dedicated effort has emerged to safeguard temples and their properties in the Old City area. Recently, Advocate Gopal Sharma, a member of the organization, made a representation during Prajavani, calling for immediate and strict action against those involved in the encroachment of temple lands.

Meanwhile , the impactful stories aired by HMTV have not gone unnoticed. Following the coverage, officials from the Endowments Department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have shown responsiveness to the plight of the temple. In a show of support, they undertook measures to clean and paint the surroundings of the Misri Ganj Gopala Krishna Swamy Temple, revitalizing its environment and making it more accessible to devotees.

Devotees have been flocking to the temple in unprecedented numbers, eager to participate in the spiritual practices that have sustained the temple through generations. The rhythmic chanting of Vishnu Sahasra Nama echoed within the temple walls, creating an atmosphere of devotion and unity among the hundreds of devotees who gathered to seek blessings.

