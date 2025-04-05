Microsoft Expands Copilot Vision to Windows and Mobile Devices

Microsoft is taking a big leap forward by expanding its Copilot Visionfeature beyond the web and into Windows and mobile platforms. Previouslyavailable only through Edge to assist users on specific web pages, CopilotVision is now being integrated directly into the Copilot apps for iOS andAndroid, with a Windows rollout on the horizon.

This upgrade allows Copilot Vision to use real-time input from a mobiledevice’s camera, enabling it to offer practical, real-world advice—like tips onkeeping your plants healthy or suggestions for home décor. It's a step towardmaking the AI assistant more interactive and visually aware in everydaysituations.

On Windows, the updated Copilot app will soon be capable of analyzing yourentire screen. Whether you're navigating complex tools in Adobe Photoshop orbrowsing various images and websites, Copilot Vision can guide you step by step. This goes beyond Microsoft’s Recall feature on Copilot Plus PCs,which takes snapshots passively. Copilot Vision, in contrast, functions more likelive screen sharing in a Teams meeting—except it’s AI-powered and tailored foruser guidance.

Starting next week, Windows Insiders will get early access to the feature.Once testing is complete, Microsoft plans a broader release. In addition to Copilot Vision, Microsoft is introducing several newcapabilities to Copilot. The AI assistant now supports memory andpersonalization, can carry out web-based actions, assists in podcast creation, and even helps with deep research tasks. These updates aim to make Copilot not just a tool but a highly intelligent assistant that adapts to your needsacross devices.