Dr Thippa Reddy gets PhD in Law

Tirupati: Dr R Thippa Reddy, Chairman & Director of Dr Ambedkar Global Law Institute, Tirupati, has been awarded with Ph D in Law by Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (Deemed to be University) during its 41st Convocation on Friday.

His research, titled ‘An Empirical Study on Reservation System in India – Analysis of Problems and Perspectives in the Policy with Special Reference to Tamil Nadu State’, focuses on extending reservation benefits to the most underprivileged sections by eliminating creamy layer within SC, ST, and Backward Classes, aligning with the equality principle under Article 14 of Indian Constitution. The Ph D degree was conferred in the presence of Prof Dr M Sundararajan (Vice-Chancellor), Minister for Higher Education Dr Govi Chezhiaan, Dr Madan Mohan Tripathi (Director General, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology), Dr S Jagathrakshakan (Chairman of the University), and other distinguished dignitaries.