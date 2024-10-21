Haryana municipal bodies to hold ‘Samadhan Shivirs’

Chandigarh : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday directed the concerned officials to hold “Samadhan Shivirs” in the municipal bodies starting October 22 to address public concerns.

Saini issued the direction during a meeting with officials from the Urban Local Bodies and Development and Panchayats Department to review various development projects in the state, an official statement said. Prioritising people’s welfare at the meeting held at the chief minister’s official residence here, Saini said during the Samadhan Shivirs, all the officials will be available in their respective offices from 9 am to 11 am to address public concerns, the statement said.

Saini also instructed the officials to create a development action plan aligned with future needs, emphasising the importance of listening to and promptly addressing the issues and needs of the public.

The chief minister also reviewed the work of the Development and Panchayats Department and directed the officials to expedite the stalled projects.