Haryana passes Bill to make 75 pc reservation mandatory for state youth

Chandigarh: Emulating the Himachal Pradesh government, the Haryana government on Thursday passed a Bill in the legislative assembly that provides a 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs to people belonging to the state.

The Bill enables private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms located in the state to follow 75 per cent quota that was the main demand of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a coalition partner with the BJP-led government.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala in the Assembly on its first day of two-day session.

The 75 per cent reservation in the private sector jobs to youth from the state was an election promise of the JJP.

The Bill provides a 75 per cent job quota for local people in private sector jobs which offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.

It was tabled by Chautala himself.