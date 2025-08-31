Haryana prepared to deal with flood exigency, says CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the government is prepared to deal with any flood exigencies owing to heavy rain and swollen rivers.

"The government is making every effort so that no citizen faces any loss," the CM said.

He appealed to the public to remain cautious and avoid going to hilly areas. The Chief Minister was talking to the media in Kurukshetra.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced the nation's honour at the global level and helped the needy and poor.

The CM said the land of Bihar has given the world Lord Buddha, strategist Chanakya, and is blessed as the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, who spread the light of wisdom and courage.

"On such sacred land, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks are inappropriate. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Opposition should talk about the development works and achievements during their tenure.

"If they had worked then, they would not be blaming EVMs today," he said.

He said the public has rejected Congress, while Prime Minister Modi has brought unprecedented development and global respect for the country in the past 11 years.

On a question about the Israel war, he said the loss of life and property "is inevitable in war".

On being asked about tariffs, he said the "country's leadership is in strong hands and India can deal with any situation. The GDP is improving continuously, and national highways, railways, universities, and many development works are progressing rapidly in the country".

The Chief Minister said before the elections, a promise was made in the manifesto to provide Rs 2,100 to women, and for this, a provision of Rs 5,000 crore has been made in this year's budget.

Now, on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana portal will be launched.

"Women can apply through this portal. In the first phase, 20 lakh women will get benefits. After this, the second and third phases will also be launched," the CM said.

He said Congress governments had also announced such schemes for women, but in states ruled by the Congress, no such scheme has started.