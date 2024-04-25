Live
Just In
Haryana to send wedding-style invitations to voters
To transform the solemn act of voting into a celebratory affair, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Thursday said they would send wedding-style invitations to voters across the state, turning polling day into a joyous occasion.
This unique approach aims not only to elevate civic participation but also infuse a sense of enthusiasm and community spirit into the electoral process, an official statement said.
Agarwal said with the ambitious goal of achieving a remarkable 75 per cent voter turnout, this initiative is set to redefine the way elections are perceived and experienced in Haryana.
Voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.
The voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Agarwal said to inspire the voters to vote, oaths are being administered in every district and people are enthusiastically participating in oath-taking ceremonies. Voters are taking an oath of 'Chunav ka Parv Desh ka Garv'.
The Chief Electoral Officer said the commission has developed several mobile apps to empower voters digitally.
Among these, the Know Your Candidate (KYC) and Voter Helpline apps are prominent.
Agarwal said to increase the voting percentage in urban areas, for the first time the Voter In Queue mobile app has been developed for 30 Assembly constituencies. Through this app, the voter will be connected with the booth level officer who will provide information to the voter about how many people are in line to vote at that time.
The Chief Electoral Officer said the deadline for registration of new voters is April 26.
To date, the number of registered voters is 1,99,81,982. Among these, there are 1,06,04,276 male voters and 93,77,244 female voters.
Additionally, there are 462 transgender voters registered.