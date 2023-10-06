Haryana waives taxes, penalties on outstanding property tax

Chandigarh: Giving a major relief to the residents, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced complete waiver of taxes and penalties on outstanding property tax, providing a substantial direct benefit to property owners of nearly Rs 8,000 crore.

Also, the Chief Minister announced a 15 per cent rebate on the principal outstanding property tax, giving property owners an extra benefit of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

The Chief Minister told the media here that the government has decided to shift 33,000 volts (KV) and 11,000 volts (KV) power lines passing over colonies, houses, ‘phirnis’, parks, ponds, schools, etc.

In this regard, the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam have prepared a proposal to shift all such lines, which has been approved.

The Chief Minister said that in view of public interest, the government had launched a campaign of laying power lines over houses in 2016, on which an expenditure of more than Rs 112.17 crore was incurred.

In this sequence, the government has once again decided to start a similar campaign, for which a provision of Rs 151 crore has been made, he said.

The Chief Minister said for shifting the high tension lines at 2,707 places, a proposal of Rs 96 crore has been prepared. Under this, an estimated cost will be Rs 78.35 crore on 11,000-volt lines and Rs 17.30 crore on 33 KV lines.