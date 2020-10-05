Hathras Family Needs You To Speak Up: Ramya Divya Spandana

Sandalwood actress and politician Ramya (Divya Spandana) has raised a big hue and cry on social media about the inhuman gang rape incidence that happened in Uttar Pradesh.

The actress has cautioned saying if people remain silent on such heinous crimes, we can infer that the Nation is in danger.

The incident happened in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh wherein four people belonging to upper caste are said to have abducted the victim from the field and gang-raped a Dalit girl, and her family members were tortured after confining them in a house. The girl died after a few days.

The family was not allowed to receive the body. The body was burnt at about 2.30 am without the knowledge of her family members. Besides, the family members were locked up in a house after snatching their cell phones.

Opposition party members and the media were not allowed to meet their family. All the routes leading to their home were blocked.

The leaders who came to meet the victim's family were attacked and arrested and cases filed against them. Giving these details, Ramya has questioned for what fault is this family harassed and tortured and said that this is a clear case of violation of human rights.

Ramya has further demanded to know which law was followed in Uttar Pradesh. But the police have ruled out that the girl was raped while the girl herself had told them that she had been raped. "Whom they're fooling?, Do you think this is democracy?. The people who sacrificed their life to help gain independence had never aspired for this kind of independent country," thus shared Ramya her anguish on Instagram.

She also stated that she has the video evidence of the victim's family pleading with the police to hand over the body of the victim as also, a video of the body which was burnt and video of confinement of the family members in a room.

Ramya has given a call to uphold the democratic values, Sovereignty and unity of the Nation by raising a voice against these atrocities.