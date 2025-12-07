Have taken steps to curb ‘love jihad’: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday that the government has taken strict and decisive steps to curb social aberrations like 'love jihad' and 'spit jihad.'

Addressing the gathering during the 18th Amar Shaheed Sainik Mela held in Chamoli district, the Chief Minister said, “Our government has taken strict and decisive steps to curb social aberrations like 'love jihad' and 'spit jihad.'”

He said protecting the cultural heritage of Devbhoomi is our priority, and to keep it secure, we are taking concrete action at every level.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the BJP government has worked hard to fulfil its poll promise of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"Our government has fulfilled its electoral promises by implementing the UCC. By giving practical form to this historic decision, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country. We have fulfilled the promise made to the people, because our government does not just make announcements; we believe in proving every commitment through actions."

Paying tributes to soldiers, Chief Minister Dhami said, "By coming here, we pay tribute to the brave soldiers. This is a historic fair in this small region."

"Through 'Operation Sindoor' recently, India has proven that not only our soldiers, but also our indigenous weapons are in no way inferior to any modern weapon in the world," he said.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the armed forces.

“Seeing the positive changes taking place in the army under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji fills me with immense pride and joy. There was a time when India was completely dependent on foreign countries for defence equipment, but today our country has become one of the leading nations exporting that defence equipment,” he said in a post on X.

He said, “I am myself the son of an army man, and coming to this land of the brave has brought back to life the memories of many heroic tales narrated by my father. The brave sons of Savad village have always dedicated their all for the protection of the nation.”

Highlighting his government’s commitment to improve the state’s road infrastructure, CM Dhami said, “After the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra, the Gwaldam-Dewal-Wan road will be handed over from the Public Works Department to the Border Roads Organisation, keeping in mind the feelings and needs of the people of the Tharali area."