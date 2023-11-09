HC asks Delhi Government to ensure continuation of Chandni Chowk redevelopment

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Government to ensure continued progress and maintenance of the redevelopment work in Chandni Chowk.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, presiding over a Division Bench, disposed of a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated last year based on a newspaper report highlighting the various stages of development in Chandni Chowk and the subsequent delays.

In their decision, the court stated, "This court does not find any reason to continue with the present PIL. However, the State Government is requested to ensure that the redevelopment work which has been carried out is continued and maintained."

The Bench acknowledged the status reports submitted over time, revealing that both the Delhi Government and other Union Government agencies had taken steps towards redeveloping the area.

Noting that the entire redevelopment aims to benefit local traders, the court said that traders should be involved in managing the boom barriers at the entrance of Chandni Chowk.

The traders' associations were encouraged to collaborate with Delhi Police to devise a formula for this purpose.

The court expressed the expectation that traders' associations would willingly assist the authorities in this endeavour.

Additionally, it granted the Chief Nodal Officer the freedom to issue the final order concerning the High Powered Committee constituted by the court and bring appropriate closure to the matter.