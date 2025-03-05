HC grants bail to Olympian Sushil

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital.

Justice Sanjeev Narula granted the relief to Kumar and directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount. Kumar, and others, are accused of fatally assaulting Dhankar in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute. Two of Dhankar's friends were also injured in the assault. According to the post-mortem report, Dhankar suffered cerebral damage from the impact of a blunt object.

Advocates R S Malik and Sumeet Shokeen, representing Kumar, said the wrestler was in jail for the last three-and-a-half years and the prosecution had cited 222 witnesses whereas only 31 were examined so far. All the material witnesses have already been examined, the counsel added.