HC stays probe against 558 aided UP madrassas
Highlights
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has stayed a probe against 558 aided madrassas in Uttar Pradesh by the Economic Offences Wing.
The probe of alleged violation of human rights was being conducted by the Economic Offences Wing in pursuance of a direction issued by the National Human Rights Commission based on a complaint made by a man named Mohammad Talha Ansari against these madrassas.
Challenging the direction as well as the inquiry, a petition was filed before the high court seeking to quash the orders of the NHRC dated February 28, April 23, and June 11.
The petition further prayed for quashing a consequential government order of April 23 for the inquiry.
