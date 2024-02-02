HDK commends Centre for budget favouring agriculture,women and youth

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday praised the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as pro-people, pro-development and progressive. He said it is indicative of the programmes that could figure in the full-scale budget -- which will be presented after the Lok Sabha polls -- and highlighted the allocations made in the interim budget particularly with regard to agriculture.

“I am delighted that the budget has a provision to make India self-sufficient in producing different oil seeds.

This will benefit farmers across the country. The focus on developing agriculture-centric infrastructure for aggregating, warehousing, marketing branding, etc., is a welcome step,” Kumaraswamy said.

He conveyed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on farmer welfare in the budget, saying it was a mission of his party JD(S) too.

“I’m also enthused by the benefit our farmers would get from introducing nano-DAP fertiliser.

I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi for his continued focus on the welfare of the farmers, which has been the lifelong mission of former PM H D Deve Gowda and the JD(S),” he said.

Kumaraswamy noted that ‘Stree Shakthi’ is an essential pillar of the budget, and commended PM Modi for the ‘Lakhpati Didi Yojana’ which aims at increasing the number of

Lakshadhipati Didis to three crore by assisting women Self Help Groups.