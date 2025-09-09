He meets fodder scam convict while talking about morality: Giriraj Singh slams INDIA bloc VP nominee

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday slammed the INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential candidate, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, over his meeting with RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who is a convict in the fodder scam.

"I've heard he was a judge. Who does he go to meet? The one is convicted in the fodder scam. And yet, he still talks about morality," Singh told reporters.

This comes as the Vice-Presidential election is underway at the New Parliament building in New Delhi. The election is witnessing the contest between the NDA nominee, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, and the INDIA bloc nominee B. Sudershan Reddy.

Expressing confidence in the NDA candidate's win, Singh said, "The NDA's victory is as certain as the Sun rising in the East."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other parliamentarians, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, etc., also cast their votes for the election.

Counting of votes will be held in the evening, after which the results will be announced.

This election holds significant political weight, as the Vice President also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, making the role crucial in the functioning of Parliament.

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises 781 members, including 542 elected members of the Lok Sabha and 239 members of the Rajya Sabha (233 elected and 12 nominated, with six vacancies across both Houses).

All votes carry equal value, and voting is conducted through a secret ballot, as per established parliamentary procedure. The majority mark needed to win is 391 votes.

The Vice President's post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health concerns, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Political observers expect a keenly watched contest, though the NDA is seen as having a numerical advantage in the combined strength of the two Houses.

However, all eyes remain on potential cross-voting and the outcome this evening.