Health to take precedence over economy in lockdown review: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

NEW DELHI: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has said that between the health of the people and stabilization of the economy being debated, the former shall take precedence over the later.

In a statement, Naidu said, "In my view, while the concerns of economy can wait for another day, that of health can't."

The next one week of the lockdown is very critical for evolving an exit strategy since the data regarding the spread of the virus and its rate during the next week will have a bearing on the decision, the Vice President said.

Naidu said the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and the resultant cases were avoidable and altered the nature of the corona curve.

"Amidst our collective efforts against the virus showing signals of success in arresting the spread of Coronavirus, came the Tablighi Jamaat congregation which had altered the nature of the curve with most of the new infected cases emanating from this meet", he said.

Naidu added that the extent of participation in this congregation and it's multiplier effect has upset the expectations. This avoidable episode highlighted the consequences of any slip by way of violating the rules of social and physical distancing to contain the spread of the virus, he added.

"In that sense, this avoidable aberration should only be seen as an eye opener to all others", Naidu said. "As today marks the completion of two weeks of nationwide lockdown in force since March 25, I thought it appropriate to reach out to the people and the leadership of the country with my views and concerns amidst current efforts to tide over the crisis caused by the outbreak of corona virus", he added.

Naidu said he is glad that the leadership including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers have started consultations on the exit from the present lockdown.

"I am certain that they will come out with the best possible solution in the context of the extent and rate of spread of this killer virus in different parts of the country", he said.

He appealed to the people to abide by whatever decision is taken by the leadership and cooperate in the ongoing national effort with the same spirit that has been evident so far even if it meant some degree of hardship beyond April 14.

He expressed confidence that the governments would ensure smooth supply of essential commodities and necessary relief and support for the poor and vulnerable sections.