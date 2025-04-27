Healthcare for India means wellness and happiness, not just treatment: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: For India, healthcare is not just about treating illnesses but about promoting holistic wellness, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

India's vision of healthcare includes physical fitness, mental well-being, family health, and a happier lifestyle for every citizen, he said.

"Even though healthcare does not directly come under my ministry, every citizen and every leader has a shared responsibility to help achieve universal health access, which is also an important Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)," Goyal stated while addressing the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2025 here.

Speaking on the theme "Scaling Access to Ensure Health Equity", Goyal highlighted the country's strong commitment to making healthcare accessible and affordable for all.

Reflecting on India’s contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic, he recalled the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative, through which India supplied nearly 300 million vaccine doses to countries in need, especially in Africa and other developing regions.

“While many countries prioritised their own needs during the pandemic, India chose to put humanity first by supporting others,” Goyal pointed out.

The Union Minister also spoke about India's efforts to maintain the fair distribution of essential medicines like paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine during the pandemic.

"The government acted quickly to prevent hoarding and price manipulation, ensuring that medicines remained affordable and available to those who needed them most," he said.

Highlighting domestic achievements, Goyal praised the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which today provides free, quality healthcare to more than 62 crore Indians.

He called it the world's largest government-funded health assurance program. He said that this scheme represents India's broader approach to healthcare -- one that focuses not just on curing sickness but also on promoting overall wellness.

Goyal linked health equity directly to India's development goals. "A healthy population is essential for sustaining India's growth as the world's fastest-growing economy," he stated.

With an average age of just 28, India’s young population is a major strength that could help the country become a $30–$40 trillion economy by 2047, he added.