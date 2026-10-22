Heavy rain alert in Kerala; services restored after landslide derails train near Parassala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala faces another spell of heavy rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange alerts for seven districts until Sunday and warning of isolated very heavy rainfall over the coming days.

The latest weather warning comes against the backdrop of a landslide near Parassala that disrupted train services in the early hours of Thursday.

Orange alerts have been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Saturday, and Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Sunday.

The IMD has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours, in the districts under orange alert.

The IMD has also issued yellow alerts for several other districts on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, warning of isolated heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms are likely to accompany the rain.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised people in hilly and coastal areas to remain vigilant as the wet spell is expected to continue through Sunday.

The impact of the rain was evident near Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district, where a landslide affected railway operations in the early hours of Thursday.

Train No. 22619 Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Express was stopped at around 2.19 a.m. in the Neyyattinkara-Parassala section, near Parassala railway station, after a landslide occurred around kilometre 249.

The locomotive was subsequently found to have derailed. All passengers and railway personnel were reported safe.

Railway authorities immediately arranged a relief locomotive and dispatched an Accident Relief Train, along with personnel and equipment, to carry out restoration work.

The Railways later confirmed that the derailed locomotive had been removed and track restoration completed.

Train services resumed after the necessary safety inspections.

The Mangaluru-bound Parasuram Express departed Parassala and safely passed through the affected section.

The IMD defines heavy rainfall as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to exercise caution and follow official advisories as Kerala braces for more rain over the next few days.



