Heavy rain likely in northern West Bengal till Aug 10
Heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till August 10 owing to active monsoon flow, the IMD said.
Some southern West Bengal districts are also likely to get heavy rain till August 7, it said.
Owing to the active monsoon flow and strong moisture incursion, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the northern districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar till August 10.
The southern districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and Nadia are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places, while light to moderate rain is likely in most places of the region till August 7, the IMD said.
Kanthi and Kalyani received the maximum rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, at 100 mm each.
Kolkata received 37 mm rainfall during the period, while Cooch Behar got 45 mm rain.