Heavy rain likely in six Tamil Nadu districts today, IMD issues warning

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, with six districts placed under special alert.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-level circulation over southern India is likely to bring widespread showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The IMD said that light to moderate rain, coupled with thunder and lightning, is expected in many areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely during the evening and night.

Districts, including Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvannamalai, are forecast to receive heavy rainfall at one or two places.

The weather office further indicated that similar conditions may prevail on Sunday and the day after, particularly over the northern and southern parts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

These regions are expected to see scattered rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. In Chennai and its surrounding areas, the sky is likely to remain generally cloudy throughout the day.

The city may experience light to moderate showers at isolated spots, with thunder and lightning during the evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain in the range of 25–26 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also issued an advisory to fishermen, warning of rough sea conditions in several coastal belts.

Squally weather is expected along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, adjoining Kumari Sea, parts of the south and central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and sections of the southwest and central Arabian Sea.

Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into these waters today.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable districts to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging.

Disaster management teams have been instructed to stay on alert to respond to emergencies in case of flooding or wind damage.

With the northeast monsoon yet to set in, officials noted that the present rainfall activity marks an early phase of seasonal weather disturbances typical for this time of year.



