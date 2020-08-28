Heavy rain triggers flood in Odisha's Bhadrak district, water-level of Baitarani river rises

Several areas in Bhadrak district are facing a flood-like situation as the water-level of Baitarani river rises due to heavy rainfall. While talking to ANI, Bhadrak DM Gyana Das said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and fire services deployed.

"There is a consistent rise in the water level. Due to heavy rain too almost all blocks are affected, vast patches of agricultural land submerged. Officials are assessing submerged crop area. NDRF, ODRF, fire services deployed. Senior officers deployed to supervise evacuation," he said. Due to heavy rainfall and flooding, 7 persons have died and 2 are missing in the last 3 days in Odisha, said Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner on Thursday.

A low to medium flood is expected in Bramhani, Baiarani and Subarnarekha river system, Flood like situation may also arise in the Mahanadi river as the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area (Chhattisgarh and Western Odisha districts) in the next 24 hours, Jena said.