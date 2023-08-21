Heavy rainfall likely in Himachal, Uttarakhand, UP in next 5 days says India Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department said on Monday that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast India and Sikkim during the next five days, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in the next five days and over Eastern Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the next two-three days.

In its bulletin, the weather agency said that Northwest India will witness light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.



“Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday to Friday, over Uttarakhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh from Monday to Friday, over Western Uttar Pradesh from Monday to Thursday, over Eastern Rajasthan from Monday to Tuesday, and over Northern Haryana-Chandigarh on Tuesday,” the IMD said.National News, India News



The IMD also predicted that isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand from Monday to Thursday, over Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, and over Northwest Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Central India will experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall activity is expected over Western Madhya Pradesh till Wednesday and over Eastern Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.



In the East, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days, over Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday and Friday, over Odisha and Jharkhand from Wednesday to Friday, and over Bihar from Tuesday to Friday.



Northeast India will experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity expected over the region during the next five days.



“Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya from Monday to Friday, and over Arunachal Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday,” the IMD said.



In the South, there will be light to moderate to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.



“The rest of the country is not expected to experience any significant weather conditions during the next five days,” the IMD added.

