Heavy rains hit operations at Mumbai Airport, 27 flights diverted

Mumbai : As many as 27 flights were diverted from Mumbai airport on Monday, and several have been delayed due to heavy rains and low visibility, according to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA).

The airport management said flights were diverted to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore. Priority is being given to arrivals, delaying departures, and consequential changes that were made to accommodate diverted flights.

The airport also advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving home for their journey.

"Today, heavy rains and low visibility led to the suspension of runway operations from 2:22 am to 3:40 am. 27 flight diversions reported," it said.

"In light of the inclement weather and forecast of heavy to very heavy rains, Mumbai Airport advises all the passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines and leave for the airport a little earlier," CSIA said in a post on X.

Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, are offering an option to seek alternative flights or claim a full refund.

"Travel Advisory: Flights to/from Mumbai are impacted due to heavy rains. To opt for an alternative flight or claim a full refund feel free to reach out to our on-ground team for any immediate assistance," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Air India said, "Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in the cancellation of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on 8th July with some conditions. For further assistance, please connect with our contact centre at 011 69329333, 011 69329999."

Low-cost carrier Spicejet has advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

"Weather Update: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check," it said in a post on X.

Domestic carrier Vistara said, "Travel Update: Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Mumbai Airport today due to weather conditions. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the state authorities are working to restore train and road services, which have been disrupted due to heavy rains and asked Mumbai residents to stay at home due to the flooding on the roads and railway tracks.