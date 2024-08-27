Heavy rains lead to train derailment near Surat

Surat : Four train coaches derailed in the Udhna railway yard near Gujarat’s Surat following heavy rains. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident “Since the derailment occurred within the yard and the train was empty, no casualties have been reported. The incident involved the Udhna-Danapur train and occurred while the train was reversing. It caused several coaches to slip off the tracks. The repair work has already been started,” an official said.

Heavy rains have battered Gujarat, leading to the cancellation and diversion of several trains, particularly in the Western Railway’s Vadodara Division.

Meanwhile, the torrential downpours on Tuesday created flood-like conditions in many parts of the state, severely impacting train services and daily life.

“Dear all. I am on the Tejas Express 82901. I got on at Mumbai Central at 1545 and should have reached Ahmedabad Junction at 2215. Due to rain, the train has been cancelled at Vadodara - no official intimation. Just AC switched off. While rain has affected service, the Vande Bharat, which ran parallel to us, has reached Ahmedabad. We are left to our devices. Vadodara is flooded. There is nowhere to go. There are senior citizens and kids on this train. If the Vande Bharat can go from Vadodara to Ahmedabad, why can't other trains? Not sure what's going to happen,” one of the commuters wrote on X.

He added that no official has come to address the passengers, adding that they (railway officials) have just switched off the AC and left, ‘hoping we crawl out in suffocation’.

“Some people have managed to open the auto-closing door so that we can breathe. Some passengers gheraoed some officers and they agreed to take us to Ahmedabad. I just hope we reach Ahmedabad. We hear reports of preferential treatment to Vande Bharat at the expense of other trains, but I saw it firsthand today. Posting this to let you know how the railways and IRCTC work,” he added.

Numerous areas have been inundated, with knee-deep water disrupting traffic and affecting residents' lives. The Ahmedabad Airport has also issued an advisory regarding the heavy rain forecast.

Several trains were impacted due to waterlogging at Bajva station in the Vadodara Division on Tuesday leading to their cancellation. These included the Mahuva - Surat Express (19256), Hapa - Mumbai Central Duronto Express (12268), Jamnagar - Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express (22924), Dadar - Bhuj Sayajinagari Express (20907), Vadnagar - Valsad Superfast (20960), Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Kutch Express (22955), Vadodara - Jamnagar Intercity Express (22959), Jamnagar - Vadodara Intercity Express (22960), Vadodara - Ahmedabad Passenger (09495), Ahmedabad - Vadodara Passenger (09496), Pratapnagar - Alirajpur Passenger (09181), and Alirajpur - Pratapnagar Passenger (09170).

The severe weather conditions have caused significant disruptions across the state.