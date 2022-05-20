Helicopter service will help promote tourism: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday launched the state's first helicopter service, saying that this could help connect it with neighbouring cities for medical emergencies as well as expand the bouquet of tourism offerings.

The helicopter service, launched at the Aguada Fort Resort in North Goa, has been billed by its promoters, Blade India, as the first of its kind.

"Goa is beautiful when you look it from an aerial view. I am happy that this service will help tourism area," Sawant said after the launch.

"We had tried to launch such services, but we couldn't do it. However, Blade India's initiative will help us during medical emergencies and also to explore tourism sites of the state, where they can reach in a shorter time," he added.

Sawant said that even people of Kolhapur, Shirdi (both Maharashtra), and Belgaum (Karnataka) can avail the benefit by taking permission from the airports and reaching Goa avoiding the road route.

"Around eight million tourists visit Goa. But they don't prefer to visit hinterlands and other sites due to long distance. But now they can opt for this service and explore the tourism places.

"I welcome new tourism ventures in Goa. We will help this new venture by providing all necessary permissions," he said.