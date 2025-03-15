Hema Malini celebrates Holi in Puri

  • Menu
Highlights

Odisha celebrated Holi on Saturday with a festive fervour. As per tradition, Odisha celebrates the festival of colours a day after it is celebrated elsewhere

Bhubaneswar: Odisha celebrated Holi on Saturday with a festive fervour. As per tradition, Odisha celebrates the festival of colours a day after it is celebrated elsewhere. The BJP MP and actor Hema Malini joined the celebrations in the temple town of Puri.

She joined Odissi dancers in a programme organised by Puri MP Sambit Patra near the Singha Dwar of the Jagannath temple. A large number of devotees gathered in the area to enjoy the performance.

"Holi was celebrated in Mathura yesterday. Today, it is celebrated here. I am delighted to have the opportunity to play Holi in Puri," she told reporters after offering prayers at the temple. Hema Malini thanked the Odisha government for making arrangements for her visit to Sri Jagannath temple and said she felt blessed to celebrate Holi in the pilgrim town of Puri. She urged people to celebrate Holi with both colours and flowers in the spirit of devotion.Hema Malini Holi, Puri Celebrations, Jagannath Temple, Odisha Festival, Odissi Dance, Sambit Patra Event

