Live
- Ola becomes 1st to launch ride-hailing operations at Ayodhya Airport
- LS polls: Akali Dal extends support to INLD in Haryana
- IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians bat first against Rajasthan Royals in Hardik Pandya's 100th game
- Gujarat's Padma awardees include pioneers in medicine, literature and beyond
- Jagan Mohan Reddy's family assets soar to Rs 757 crore
- High concentration of artificial sweetener in cake linked to girl's death in Punjab: Report
- Govt bonds worth Rs 32,000 crore to be auctioned on April 26
- EC orders fresh polls in 8 polling stations in Arunachal on Wednesday
- Google Chrome Users at High Risk of Hacking; How to Safe
- President of QS University Rankings lauds India for highest performance growth among all G20 nations
Just In
High concentration of artificial sweetener in cake linked to girl's death in Punjab: Report
The cake, which tragically led to the death of a 10-year-old girl in Punjab's Patiala last month, contained a high concentration of artificial sweetener, officials revealed on Monday.
Chandigarh: The cake, which tragically led to the death of a 10-year-old girl in Punjab's Patiala last month, contained a high concentration of artificial sweetener, officials revealed on Monday.
The girl's entire family fell ill after consuming a chocolate cake purchased online from a bakery for her birthday.
A report showed a high amount of saccharine, a sweet-tasting systematic compound, was used to bake the cake.
A small amount of saccharine is used in eatables and drinks, but high levels can quickly increase one's blood glucose levels.
Officials said action will taken against the bakery as an FIR has already been filed against its owner.
After the incident, food ordering app Zomato banned the bakery owner and also delisted the bakery from its platform.