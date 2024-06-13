High-Level Meeting On Jammu and Kashmir Security Review: PM Modi Directs Full Counter-Terror Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting on Thursday alongside National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which has recently witnessed a spate of terrorist attacks.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on ongoing counter-terrorism operations. He instructed officials present to utilize the full array of the country's counter-terrorism capabilities to restore peace in the region.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi engaged in discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha regarding the deployment of security forces and strategies for counter-terrorism operations. Sinha also updated the Prime Minister on local administrative efforts.

In recent incidents, terrorists targeted multiple locations in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts over the past four days, resulting in casualties among pilgrims and security personnel. In response, extensive search operations have been initiated across forested areas of Jammu and Kashmir to locate and neutralize the involved militants.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of four suspected terrorists linked to attacks in Doda district, announcing a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their arrest. Several districts, including Sunderbani, Nowshera, Domana, Lamberi, and Akhnoor, have been placed on high alert following intelligence warnings of potential 'fidayeen' attacks on security installations by terrorist groups.