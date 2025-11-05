High-profile candidates trying their luck in first phase of Bihar polls

Patna: Several high-profile candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday in 121 constituencies spanning across 18 districts in the state.

A total of 1,314 candidates are in the fray in this phase, and several high-profile leaders are contesting.

Sixteen ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet are contesting to retain their seats.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his brother and Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav were also burning the midnight oil to retain their seats.

Campaigning for the first phase concluded on Tuesday evening. All eyes are now on polling day, especially in star-profile constituencies where tight contests are being anticipated.

Voting in Phase 1 will take place in Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar.

Of the 16 ministers contesting in this phase, 11 are from the BJP quota and five from the JD(U) quota. Their performance is being seen as a direct test of the government's credibility, governance record and organisational strength.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is contesting from Tarapur in Munger district. He faces RJD's Arun Kumar Sah, while Jan-Suraaj candidate Santosh Kumar Singh and Jantantrik Janata Dal's Sukhdev Yadav are also in the fray, making it a multi-cornered fight.

Raghopur Assembly constituency in Vaishali is considered Tejashwi's family bastion.

Tejashwi will be taking on NDA candidate Satish Yadav, while Jan Suraaj's Chanchal Kumar is emerging as a third-front factor.

Mokama (Patna Rural) is in the spotlight due to the Dularchand Yadav murder case and the arrest of Anant Singh.

JD-U's Anant Singh vs RJD's Veena Devi - both linked to influential political families - makes this a high-stakes direct fight.

Folk singer Maithili Thakur (BJP) is contesting from Ali Nagar (Darbhanga). She faces RJD's Vinod Mishra. Thakur's popularity in Mithilanchal is a key factor to watch.

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD) is contesting from Chhapra Assembly constituency in Saran district against the BJP's Chhoti Kumari and Independent Rakhi Gupta.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha seeks a third consecutive win against Amresh Kumar of the Congress in Lakhisarai.

The BJP has fielded Kundan Kumar against Congress candidate Amita Bhushan in Begusarai Assembly constituency. Caste arithmetic remains crucial here.

In the Bakipur Assembly constituency in Patna, Nitin Nabin of the BJP is again in the fray from this urban-influenced seat in the Patna region.